Local veteran welcomed home at RSW after medical issue in DC

We support our veterans in Southwest Florida. Recently, we have showed you veterans making memories on honor flights and returning home to warm welcomes, creating unforgettable moments for these service members.

On the recent Collier-Lee Honor Flight, one of our nation’s heroes needed medical attention when he was in Washington D.C. More than 80 of his fellow veterans made their trip home, while he was rushed to the hospital and treated until he was in good condition to travel.

Community members gave the returning veterans an amazing welcome at the airport. But there was still one man who had to stay behind. So community members turned on their heels and made sure to be there for him when he returned the next day.

Vietnam veteran Paul Jordan received a special homecoming celebration at Southwest Florida International Airport Sunday as the last remaining veteran on the recent Collier-Lee Honor Flight to our nation’s capital.

On Saturday, we showed you the fan fair and good cheer community members showed our local veterans. And when Jordan had to stay behind for medical needs, the community made sure no veteran was left behind, returning to RSW to give Jordan a patriotic welcome home.

Jordan was greeted by friends and strangers, who wanted to make sure he wasn’t forgotten, even if he took a different flight home. Jordan served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service.

“I had some ankle problems, but nonetheless, I made it back,” Jordan said. “And you people were waiting for me again. And I’m ever, ever so thankful.”

The next local honor flight is scheduled for November. Anyone interested in volunteering as a companion for a veteran can visit the Collier-Lee Honor Flight website for more information.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know