Lehigh Acres man died after ejected from an ATV

A Lehigh Acres man died in an ATV accident in Punta Gorda Saturday afternoon.

Chad Jones, 27, was driving a Honda ATV with Denny Walker, 25, as his passenger, around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Jones was steering the ATV southbound on a private property grassy field located along the 37000 block in Rickard Lane in Punta Gorda.

The ATV ramped a hill, becoming airborne and overturning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. Both Jones and Walker were ejected from the ATV.

Walker, who lived in Lehigh Acres, was pronounced dead on the scene, the press release states. Jones was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Writer: Michael Mora

