Community honors Port Charlotte teen killed protecting siblings

A Port Charlotte teen was killed last week protecting his younger siblings from a home intruder. The community and the teens family honored him this weekend, remembering him as a gentleman.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered for a candlelight vigil at the home of Khyler Edman Sunday. His family says he lost his life doing what he always did by looking after his younger siblings.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Sydney Persing, who spoke to people who knew Khyler well and said he had a strong personality and lived life well.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed Khyler as the victim of the ongoing death investigation we have covered from the beginning. But friends and family continue to share details about who Khyler was in his community.

Reporter: Sydney Persing



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know