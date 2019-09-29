Cape Coral water park manager says alcohol sales a summer success

The City of Cape Coral tried something new this summer, allowing its water park to be a place that serves alcoholic beverages. It was seen as a way to increase profits and strengthen the park’s operations.

Many were skeptical about how the family atmosphere might change when this happened. With the summer season coming to an end, we caught up with the park manager to see how season went while adult patrons enjoyed a couple beverages.

Sunsplash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral is close to shutting down for end of season, and Manager Sandy Greiner said the park saw substantial growth due to its ability to serve alcohol.

“Sales are up right now approximately $140,000,” Greiner said. “Did alcohol play into that? Yes.”

The added adult beverages proved to be a hit for the city-run water park.

“We have definitely done way better than the previous year,” Greiner said.

Park visitors agree.

“I like to lay out in the sun, ride slides,”” Alana Chanza said. “And it helps just having a couple of drinks.”

“I like it a little bit better,” Rebekah Diaz said. “It’s just nice to be able to drink and swim and do all that.”

Greiner said the success from the alcohol sales comes as a surprise.

“I was worried that it would take away the family aspect of the water park. That’s exactly opposite of what happened,” Greiner said. “I’m seeing more families than I have ever, and this is my tenth season here.”

Adult patrons are currently limited to the purchase of a two-drink maximum. Greiner said. Her goal is to have the policy changed.

“The revenue was there, and we did not have any incidents relating to the alcohol,” Greiner

The decision to change the current drinking policy is up to Cape Coral City Council. Greiner said the water park is working on a proposal to present to council as soon as possible.

“I think a lot of people enjoy it,” Chanza said.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know