LABELLE

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Hendry County crash on SR-82

Published: September 29, 2019 10:11 AM EDT
Updated: September 29, 2019 3:16 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a head-on fatal crash involving two vehicles with one person killed and another seriously injured in Hendry County Sunday morning.

FHP confirms Luis B. Cruz, 31, of Immokalee was killed in the crash.

State troopers responded along State Road 82 in eastbound lanes near the intersection with Calumet Road.

According to FHP, Cruz was traveling in the wrong direction (westbound) in the inside eastbound lane on SR-82 in a 2004 Hyundai Sonata west of Calumet Rd. Bruno Borra, 52, of Lehigh Acres was traveling eastbound in the inside eastbound lane on SR- 82 west of Calumet Rd. As a result, the front of both cars hit each other.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Borra suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. The roadway is clear.

