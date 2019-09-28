Person of interest in transgender woman’s murder arrested for separate incident

The man identified as a person of interest in connection to the murder of a Hendry County transgender woman has been arrested for a separate incident, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamson Richemond, 29, of Belle Glade was arrested Friday around 8:30 p.m. in Palm Beach County after detectives obtained a warrant earlier that afternoon.

Detectives say Richemond was seen entering a vehicle in Belle Glade. Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop and he was taken into custody without incident.

Richemond faces one charge of tampering or threatening a witness in a murder investigation related to the Jamal Hubert homicide that happened earlier this year.

Hubert’s body was found in a shallow canal in Palm Beach County on June 4, 2019. He was 30 years old.

HCSO deputies also served 34-year-old Eddie Leon Redd, Jr. with an arrest warrant also related to the Hubert murder. He faces the same charge as Richemond.

Redd is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail on Palm Beach County Probation Violation. The Violation Probation charges directly stem from a Hendry County search warrant that was executed on his home in Clewiston in which firearms, drugs were found.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know