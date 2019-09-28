Houston mourns ‘senseless’ killing of beloved deputy

A suspect has been charged with what police call the “cold-blooded murder” of an officer in Houston. Authorities said the suspect shot Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in the back of the head as he walked back to his patrol car during a routine traffic stop.

There is heartbreak in the Houston area as neighbors grieved the Dhaliwal’s death late Friday.

Videos like this of him befriending a deaf child are now emerging that show the depth of his connection to community.

The 10-year veteran was shot in the head multiple times as he returned to his car after a traffic stop. The attack was recorded on his vehicle’s dashcam.

“It was senseless,” said Harris County Sheriff Major Mike Lee. “It was a total ambush by the suspect. The deputy never had a chance.”

A grateful community remembers fallen @HCSOTexas Deputy Dhaliwal. This makeshift memorial is growing as a steady flow of people have come from throughout the community to show their support. Deputy Dhaliwal loved serving this community and they loved him back.#HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/xRScPSuiPT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2019

The alleged shooter, 47-year-old Robert Solis, has been charged with capital murder. Investigators said he has a long criminal history and was wanted for parole violation, but would not speculate on motive.

“To be shot so violently — ambush-style — is just beyond words,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Dhaliwal was a trailblazer — one of the first deputies in Texas to wear the traditional Sikh turban while on duty.

“This is a person from the Sikh community who made history literally from across the globe,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Law enforcement officers were seen saluting in tribute after efforts to save the deputy failed at a Houston hospital.

On Saturday, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family. The 42-year-old was a father of three children.

The funeral ceremony for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be Wednesday 10/2 at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress. Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m., law enforcement ceremony at 11:30. Public welcome at both, space permitting. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

Author: JANET SHAMLIAN/ CBS News

