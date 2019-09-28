Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Naples, Florida

The Coast Guard rescued five people whose vessel was disabled near Naples Saturday morning.

The five were found by an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew safe aboard a 24-foot angler with mechanical failure and no marine radio. A Coast Guard Station Ft. Myers Beach 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew arrived on scene at 6:11 a.m., and transported them to Gordon’s Pass.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, received a report at 12:57 a.m., Saturday from a person stating that their friends did not arrive at a fishing spot 33 miles west of Naples. The watchstanders directed the launch of the Station Ft. Myers boatcrew and the Jayhawk aircrew to search.

Collier County assisted in the search with visits to Bay Shore Marina as well as wellness checks with families of two on the overdue vessel.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio to monitor channel 16 and to have a float plan with someone they trust of where they are going and when they should return.

“A cooperative effort between the Coast Guard and Collier County responders led to the successful rescue of five persons at sea today,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. “I can’t stress enough the importance of having a VHF marine radio to contact authorities for help as cellular phones often don’t have coverage in the offshore environment.”

Author: U.S. Coast Guard 7th District PA Detachment Tampa Bay Writer: WINK News

