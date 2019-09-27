SWFL veterans prepare for Lee-Collier honor flight to D.C.

In less than 24 hours, dozens of veterans from the Greatest Generation and beyond will participate in the Lee-Collier honor flight to the nation’s capital thanks to a local nonprofit.

Nonprofit All-Volunteer transports local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their respective wars — World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Teri Evans, who spoke to a Korean War veteran before he prepares for the big day.

Reporter: Teri Evans



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know