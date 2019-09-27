Study finds millennials care more for their pet’s health than their own

A new study finds pet-loving millennials are willing to pay for good care and convenience when it comes to the health of their fourlegged housemates. One fast-growing company is using its app-based business to help meet the demand.

Ashley Hesseltine has been a pet parent to Dewey for 11 years…and when it comes to her dog, she spares no expense.

“When I first got Dewey I was a freelance writer and made no money and went into credit card debt just getting him taken care of,” Hesseltine said.

When he began showing signs of joint stiffness she became concerned and turned to “fuzzy pet health”…a subscription-based pet healthcare company.

Using their app, Hessletine was able to get veterinarian Lisa Lippman to see Dewey at home.

“You just don’t have to leave your house and it’s more comfortable for the dog too. I think when dogs walk into a vets office they know what they are there for and they start having anxiety,” Hesseltine said.

According to the American Pet Products Association, U.S. pet owners are expected to spend a record $75-billion on veterinary care this year alone…largely driven by millennials making pets a priority.

A separate study found 92-percent of millennials are as concerned about their pet’s health as their own…and would rather spend time with their pet than with their spouse, parents and friends – combined.

“Millennials have pets now instead of children and so they are their children and will go to any length for them,” said Lippman, lead New York veterinarian for Fuzzy Pet Health.

Similar start-ups including Instavet, vetted, and Kwikvet have launched apps to meet the demand of millennial dog and cat owners.

Right now in-home visits from fuzzy are only available in New York and San Francisco. For about six-hundred dollars a year, members can book two checkups, order prescriptions, and chat with vets through the app.

“He is my world and i love him so much, Hesseltine said about her pet.

Hesseltine says it’s money well spent.

A recent study also found more millennials would give up their job or going to bars – before they gave up their pet.

Author: CBS NEWS

