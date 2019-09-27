Seedy past: Ryan Cole has long criminal history, arrested 20+ times since 2011

Ryan Cole, a suspect in the killing of a Port Charlotte teen, has been in trouble with the law since 2011 when he was 19 years old. Since then, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested him 20 more times.

The most recent arrest was last month for disturbing the peace and resisting an officer without violence. A Circle K employee in Charlotte County called the sheriff’s office saying Cole was yelling, cursing and trying to fight customers. Judge John Burns found him guilty and sentenced him to probation.

He also served jail time in 2014 and 2015 for battery, theft and trespassing.

WINK News found his Facebook page and notes his last activity seems to be from March. Cole has been in and out of jail five times just this year.

In a news conference Friday, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said this time, he wants Cole to stay there.

“We are working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to make sure that we provide the best case we can so this individual does not see the light of day again,” he said.

Reporter: Sara Girard

Writer: Briana Harvath

