Lee County mom fighting for child’s bus stop to be moved to safer spot

A Southwest Florida mom was told no when she asked the School District of Lee County to move her child’s bus stop, who is the only student who waits for the school bus at that stop.

Lindsay Boyan is asking the District to move her daughter’s bus stop 100 yards to a safer location.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Dannielle Garcia. She speaks to Boyan, who said she is not done fighting for a change.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia



