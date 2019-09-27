Labelle man arrested for shooting and killing wife, surrenders to deputies

On Wednesday, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Branty Burnside, 61, for shooting and killing his wife, Lea Burnside, 52, at their home in Labelle.

According to HSCO, deputies responded to a report made by Branty and Lea’s daughter, who said she received a phone call from her father, saying he killed her mother and told her to call deputies.

Branty surrendered to HSCO when deputies arrived to their home along the 300 block of Clark Street. He told deputies he and Lea were married 30 years.

Branty spoke to deputies and told them he and his wife had been arguing consistently since May, with arguments intensifying Wednesday night.

Branty faces charges for Second-Degree Murder.

Branty is being held in Hendry County Jail without bond.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know