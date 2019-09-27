Iowa Democratic Party eyes Fort Myers, other parts of state for caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party is considering having its caucuses in Florida, so snowbird voters in our area don’t have to travel back to their Midwestern homes to participate in the presidential nomination process.

Voters debate the merits of each Democratic candidate. Then, instead of casting a vote, they go stand in a section of the room that’s assigned to the candidate they want to win.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Morgan Rynor. She spoke to an Iowa voter who always makes it a point to go home for the caucus and loves the idea of seeing it travel here.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor



