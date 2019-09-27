Harry Chapin Food Bank partners with Lee County school cafeterias

Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida is telling the School District of Lee County if food is untouched at its school not to throw it away.

Harry Chapin Food Bank recently received nearly 600 pounds of food from Lee County cafeterias — food normally wasted. But, now, it will be donated as part of its “Food Rescue Program.”

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Breana Ross, who explains how the nonprofit’s new partnership is helping fight hunger in our area.

Reporter: Breana Ross



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know