PORT CHARLOTTE

Community heartbroken over Port Charlotte teen killed

Published: September 27, 2019 5:05 PM EDT
Updated: September 27, 2019 11:10 PM EDT

Investigators are taking their search to new heights, flying a chopper over the neighborhood, using metal detectors and searching rooftops a few blocks away from Starlite Lane hoping to find the missing pieces of this complicated puzzle.

“I never thought I would be in the middle of a death investigation; at least my house,” said neighbor Alexa Andrews.

She didn’t know why a bleeding man ran up to her driveway on Starlite Lane Thursday afternoon.

“He had a really big knife and he just came up and said, ‘I got cut,’ like, kind of casually, but out of breath,” she said.

Deputies have identified that man as 27-year-old Ryan Cole.

Ryan Clayton Cole, 27. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors say they saw him bleeding, running on Starlite Lane, crossing a canal toward Conway Boulevard and entering a nearby home, leaving blood splatters on a chair outside.

“While they were going through the neighborhood, this lead us to another residence,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Deputies believe he started bleeding while inside of a burglarized home on Starlite, with two kids inside—one teen found dead, and a child, unharmed.

“It appears that the suspect had broken into this residence, a violent encounter ensued where we believe that the teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their younger sibling,” said Prummell.

Now, a family is without their child and a community is broken.

“I don’t know how to process this all, but I can only imagine what the family is going through,” said Andrews.

Some of the neighbors who live on and around Starlite say this is a safe neighborhood and would never expect to see a crime scene there.

One family we spoke to says enough is enough and this death investigation is enough to get them to move out of the area for good.

 

Related Articles:
Reporter:Erika Jackson
Writer:Briana Harvath
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media