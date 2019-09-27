Collier deputies get active shooter training, arrest could come soon in false alarm

After a chaotic false call about a mass shooting in Collier County earlier this week, deputies are already learning from it in case the real thing ever poses a threat.

There is progress in the investigation into a false alarm for an active shooter at David Lawrence Center in Collier County Tuesday.

Employees at the David Lawrence Center called 911 after a computerized active shooter alert.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Hannah Vogel. She spoke to Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, who said there could be an arrest coming soon in this investigation.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel



