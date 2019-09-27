Charlotte County woman dies after colliding with concrete pole on SR 776

A woman from Charlotte County died from injuries sustained in a wreck when she collided with a concrete pole on State Road 776.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Betty Ann Mitchell, 63, was driving down SR 776 (McCall Road) approaching the intersection of San Casa Dr. when her vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete pole.

Mitchell was transported to bay Front Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

