Advisory for bacteria in water at Tarpon Bay Beach lifted on Sanibel

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County removed its advisory for high bacteria levels at Tarpon Bay Beach Friday.

Swimming is now considered to be safe regarding the negative impacts that were possible when the high levels of bacteria were present.

A beach advisory was originally issued for Tarpon Bay Beach on Sanibel Thursday afternoon.

The health department in Lee County advised people not to enter the water at the beach park located at 2475 W. Gulf Drive due to high levels of bacteria identified in routine testing.

Tests completed Friday for Enterococcus bacteria in water samples taken Thursday showed levels under the maximum contaminant level.

The advisory was issued yesterday, since elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria have been associated with an increased risk of swimming-associated gastroenteritis illness (diarrhea and abdominal pain).

Water contact posed an increased risk of disease, particularly for susceptible individuals, thus no wading or swimming at Tarpon Bay Beach, Sanibel, was recommended.

For more information, call (239) 274-2200 or go to the Lee County health department website.

