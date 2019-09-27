26-year-old woman killed in 3-vehicle wreck on I-75

A 26-year-old woman has died after a three-car wreck on I-75 Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was driving southbound in the inside lane on I-75 near mile marker 128. Ahead of the Jeep was a 2011 Lincoln Town car, driven by the victim, and directly behind that car was a 2016 Nissan Versa.

For unknown reasons, the Nissan came to a “disabled stop” in the southbound, inside lane on the upgrade to the Alico Road Overpass. The driver of the Lincoln activated the hazard lights and stopped behind the Nissan.

Then, the front of the Jeep struck the rear of the Lincoln, forcing the front of the Lincoln to hit the rear of the Nissan.

After impact, the Jeep became engulfed in flames. The rear part of the Lincoln also became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Lincoln, identified as 26-year-old Ana Maria Arce Valdes of Naples was pronounced dead the following day, Sept. 26.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The investigation into this wreck is ongoing.

Writer: Briana Harvath

