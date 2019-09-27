20-year-old’s body found in car submerged in lake at The Forum

A body was found in a vehicle that was found submerged in a lake at The Forum on Sept. 17, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Police say the body has been identified as 20-year-old Santiago Gomez, of Lehigh Acres, who had been reported missing to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Gomez had last been seen leaving his job at Chili’s in Fort Myers, driving his 2018 blue Toyota Rav 4.

On Monday, Sept. 23, LCSO found the vehicle submerged in the lake at Forum Boulevard and Warrior Way in Fort Myers.

The vehicle was removed from the lake and the scene was turned over to FMPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

Gomez was the only person inside the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated as a single car accident and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Writer: Briana Harvath

