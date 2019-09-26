Another person has died after vaping, this time it was a man over the age of 50 who lived in Kansas. He becomes the second vaping-related death in the state, according to a statement from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. (Shutterstock/CNN)
Two more people have died from vaping-related illnesses in the United States

Two more people have died from vaping-related illnesses in the United States.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health posted an updated case count to include one death. On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health also reported one death.
These two deaths bring the total number nationwide to 11.
The person in Georgia had a history of “heavy nicotine vaping,” but did not report a history of vaping other substances, such as THC, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday.
So far the state has identified nine cases of vaping-related illness, including this death, and other possible cases are being reviewed
