Two more people have died from vaping-related illnesses in the United States.

These two deaths bring the total number nationwide to 11.

The person in Georgia had a history of “heavy nicotine vaping,” but did not report a history of vaping other substances, such as THC, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday.

So far the state has identified nine cases of vaping-related illness, including this death, and other possible cases are being reviewed

Author: CNN Writer: Lincoln Saunders

