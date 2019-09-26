Teen arrested for written school shooting threat at Cypress Lake Middle

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old boy Thursday in connection to a written school shooting threat made at Cypress Lake Middle School in south Fort Myers last week.

Last Tuesday, a student told school administrators about a written threat in the boy’s bathroom. The threat stated “I will shoot up this school.” It was carved in the back of a bathroom stall door.

After investigation, the teen who reported the threat to a school resource officer was found to have written it himself.

The teen has been booked and faces a charge for Intimidation/Sending a Written Threat to Kill and Making a False Report. Both are felony crimes.

“This afternoon’s arrest is a reminder of our zero-tolerance policy on threats against our schools and students,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “I’ve said it before: ‘See it, Say it, Make the call.’”

Writer: WINK News

