Safe online surfing for kids

The FBI has developed an age appropriate games for kids that teach them online safety techniques.

Your family can play these games together, and teach your young ones to stay away from possible dangers that exist on the internet.

If you would like more information about the Safe Online Surfing website, or to try out some of the games you can visit their website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

