Man taken to hospital after found bleeding with a knife in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Port Charlotte Thursday.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a call about reports of a suspicious male who was injured in the area of Olean Boulevard. The man was said to have been seen running through a neighborhood bleeding and holding a knife. The man was brought into custody by deputies and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Detectives remain on scene investigating.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101.

Writer: WINK News

