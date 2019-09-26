Lee County manager says no data compromised in cyberattack targeting the county

The Lee County government website came back online Tuesday following a cybersecurity breach last week.

On Friday, Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais announced the incident and said the cyberattack is being actively investigated.

In reaction to this incident, the county temporarily disabled access to the website leegov.com. As of Tuesday afternoon, the site appears to be back online, but it’s unclear if any portions remain unavailable.

The county websites and internal services were affected by the breach. Services like bill paying and applying for permits were not available.

Desjarlais provided an update regarding the Lee County IT system in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Desjarlais says no payment payment information, taxpayer information or data was stolen in the breach and no taxpayer funds were lost.

The system for building permits are back online as of Thursday afternoon.

He added that most of the systems were brought down intentionally to prevent damage to any additional systems.

The only systems that remain down are the 257 public-use computers in libraries around the county.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Derrick Shaw

