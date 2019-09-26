Tropical Storm Karen forecast track — 9/26 - 11 a.m. (WINK News)
Karen expected to weaken in the long-term, Lorenzo powerful Category 4 hurricane

Published: September 26, 2019 11:18 AM EDT
Updated: September 26, 2019 11:35 AM EDT

We’re now down to two storms in the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Karen and Major Hurricane Lorenzo.

Tropical Storm Karen

As of Thursday morning, Karen is attempting to fire up showers and storms, but is still disorganized. Short-term strengthening is possible, however, down the road that’ll change.

Karen will do a unique loop in the Atlantic Friday & Saturday, before high pressure builds in to the north and curves the storm west.

Especially Sunday into early next week both, wind shear and dry air are projected to increase and weaken Karen. Models over the past 24 hours are trending towards the storm falling apart, but we still need to monitor the storm for any changes ahead!

Hurricane Lorenzo

As of Thursday morning, this powerful, major hurricane rapidly strengthened and is now a Category 4.

Lorenzo joins Dorian and Humberto as the only major hurricanes of 2019 (so far).

Thankfully here in Florida, this storm won’t be an issue! It will curve north into the Atlantic and become a “fish” storm through the weekend into next week.

