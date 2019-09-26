Karen expected to weaken in the long-term, Lorenzo powerful Category 4 hurricane

We’re now down to two storms in the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Karen and Major Hurricane Lorenzo.

#KAREN UPDATE: As of 11 AM slightly stronger, but still disorganized. Karen will do a loop Friday & Saturday, then battle greater wind shear and dry air after. Models continue to trend towards the storm weakening and potentially falling apart. I'll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/OZMd3hcw7e — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 26, 2019

Tropical Storm Karen

As of Thursday morning, Karen is attempting to fire up showers and storms, but is still disorganized. Short-term strengthening is possible, however, down the road that’ll change.

Karen will do a unique loop in the Atlantic Friday & Saturday, before high pressure builds in to the north and curves the storm west.

Especially Sunday into early next week both, wind shear and dry air are projected to increase and weaken Karen. Models over the past 24 hours are trending towards the storm falling apart, but we still need to monitor the storm for any changes ahead!

11 AM UPDATE: Hurricane #Lorenzo now a Category 4 and the 2nd of 2019 (Dorian). 130 mph wind. No worries Florida, stays out to sea! pic.twitter.com/t02vFm4BKU — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 26, 2019

Hurricane Lorenzo

As of Thursday morning, this powerful, major hurricane rapidly strengthened and is now a Category 4.

Lorenzo joins Dorian and Humberto as the only major hurricanes of 2019 (so far).

Thankfully here in Florida, this storm won’t be an issue! It will curve north into the Atlantic and become a “fish” storm through the weekend into next week.

Reporter: Matt Devitt

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know