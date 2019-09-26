Judge to decide if the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral will stay or go

Right now, boaters and environmental groups are still waiting on the decision of a judge if the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral will stay or go.

The water control spot is where boats in southwest Cape Coral have to wait before heading in or out near the Cape Harbour.

Michael Hannon and the Matlacha Civic Association are behind a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Cape Coral. Their group is standing firm. It said getting rid of the Chiquita Lock would be detrimental to the environment.

“Why take the risk of removing this lock?” Hannon said. “If it even has the possibility of causing damage to these mangroves? Why?”

In the past, boaters have complained about the long waits at the Chiquita Lock. The DEP has already given their approval to get rid of it.

In an email to WINK News on Thursday, the DEP said the regulations which they followed to review the Chiquita Lock application are “designed to protect our state’s water quality.”

Moreover, because the matter is still in litigation, DEP is limited in its ability to comment. The judge’s decision was expected in 30 days. Now, it has been nearly three months.

“We think that the administration is looking very carefully about our complaints regarding Cape Coral,” Hannon said.

So now, we wait.

We also reached out to the City of Cape Coral. A spokesperson said the case is in the judge’s hands, so the city cannot provide further comment.

