Fort Myers man gets 10 years in prison for Circle K robbery

A judge sentenced a Fort Myers man to prison on Thursday for a robbery at a Circle K convenience store in November 2018.

Jose Antonio Lopez Jr., 21, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation. Lopez was the last of three defendants arrested and charged with the robbery of a Circle K convenience store in Cape Coral to be sentenced.

The store was robbed on Nov. 21, 2018, around 3 a.m. Two men entered the store and one pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money, according to the Office of the State Attorney 20th Judicial Circuit press release. They stole money and fled. The Cape Coral Police Department investigated the crime and were able to make arrests following a week-long investigation.

Lopez is the one who had the gun in his hand and pointed it at the clerk. He was adjudicated guilty on one count of Robbery with a Firearm.

Nikolas Tyler Mayo, 19, was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by two years of probation in July. He went into the store with Lopez and helped grab the $60 they stole, per the release. He was adjudicated guilty on one count of Robbery with a Firearm as a Principal.

Shane Calden, 18, is the man who drove Lopez and Mayo to the Circle K to rob it. In May, he was sentenced to 6 months in jail followed by five years of probation for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Writer: Michael Mora

