Health officials say Tarpon Bay Beach has too much bacteria on Sanibel

Health officials say there is too much bacteria in the water at Tarpon Bay Beach on Sanibel Island Thursday, making it unsafe for swimmer and an increase risk of disease.

Luckily, for other beaches in Southwest Florida, local scientists say bacteria won’t really travel anywhere with low wind and still water, so it stays put.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson



