Guardian ad Litem Foundation hosts ‘Fashion to a Tea’ on Oct. 30

Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, will host an elegant high tea luncheon on Oct. 30 to raise money for programs assisting foster children in Charlotte County.

Fashion to a Tea features lunch, a silent auction, fun surprises and a spirited fashion show with models showcasing the chic, trendy styles available at HipNotique, an eclectric boutique in Punta Gorda. Guests are encouraged to wear hats to complement the high tea environment.

Fashion to a Tea will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St. in Port Charlotte.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at VoicesForKids.org or by calling 941-613-3233. Sponsorship opportunities start at $500 and include event tickets, marketing and public recognition.

Proceeds from the event will help Guardian ad Litem Foundation provide funds to recruit, train and support volunteer advocates who offer a voice on behalf of abused, neglected or abandoned children in the courts, schools and child welfare system. The Foundation also provides funds to purchase basic necessities, clothing, movie tickets and theme park tickets for children, as well as pay for tutoring and participation in youth sports and clubs.

About Guardian ad Litem Foundation

Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, was established in 1984 and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports Guardian ad Litem programs in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Foundation, a United Way Partner Agency, has a mission of ensuring that every abused, neglected or abandoned youth in Southwest Florida has a voice as they navigate the judicial, education and child welfare system. The Foundation raises funds that help meet a child’s health, educational and social needs, as well as provide support for highly trained volunteer advocates who represent the best interests of a child until a safe, permanent placement is established. For additional information, visit VoicesForKids.org or call 239-533-1435.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know