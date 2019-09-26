Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife announce third child

Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, announced Thursday they are pregnant with their third child!

Casey posted a photo of the family of four holding a sonogram photo on Twitter Thursday afternoon announcing the new addition.

.@GovRonDeSantis and I are thrilled to celebrate our 10-Year Anniversary by announcing that our young family is growing! The latest addition to the DeSantis crew will arrive next year. Madison and Mason are so excited to have another sibling. pic.twitter.com/RxmaQZ8CYT — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) September 26, 2019

She also mentioned the couple is celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary!

The new baby will arrive next year and Casey says their two children, Madison and Mason, are excited to welcome another sibling.

Gov. DeSantis retweeted his wife saying, “‘Casey’ and I are overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift. Looks like the Governor’s Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer.”

Congratulations to the DeSantis family!

Writer: Briana Harvath

