The DeSantis Family (Casey DeSantis)
TALLAHASSEE

Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife announce third child

Published: September 26, 2019 12:09 PM EDT

Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, announced Thursday they are pregnant with their third child!

Casey posted a photo of the family of four holding a sonogram photo on Twitter Thursday afternoon announcing the new addition.

She also mentioned the couple is celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary!

The new baby will arrive next year and Casey says their two children, Madison and Mason, are excited to welcome another sibling.

Gov. DeSantis retweeted his wife saying, “‘Casey’ and I are overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift. Looks like the Governor’s Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer.”

Congratulations to the DeSantis family!

Writer:Briana Harvath
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media