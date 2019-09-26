FPL invests $4 billion to harden power grids in Labelle, across the state

Right now, workers such as those with Florida Power & Light are making sure your power lines stay strong – not just through hurricane season, but all year long.

In the project on Thursday along Kirby Thompson and Loblolly Bay Rd. in Labelle, FPL is putting in a concrete pole to make sure these powerlines are storm resilient. It is part of FPL’s storm hardening program.

All year round, the company works to make sure power lines across the state are stronger and reliable. They have been working on the program since 2006, after the destruction by Hurricane Wilma. Since then, they have invested nearly $4 billion in hardening systems across the state.

The site is not the only project FPL is working on to maintain its power systems. It is also working on a storm secure underground program, which puts power lines underground to make sure trees and other debris do not leave you without power during the next storm.

