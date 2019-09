Fort Myers bus rollover

A bus has rolled over, leading to roadway blockages earlier on Thursday in Fort Myers, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9 a.m., there was road blockages on eastbound and westbound turns lanes of Daniels Pkwy. Also, southbound lanes of Paul J Doherty Pkwy were shut down.

One person was inside the bus when the rollover happened.

