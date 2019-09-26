Former Cape Coral roofer facing legal troubles with the state

A former Cape Coral roofer, who is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients, is facing legal problems with the state.

In a petition filed Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office is asking the court to make Campbell Roofing & Sheet Metal of FL hand over documents and cooperate with their investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the company and it’s owner, Joshua Campbell, for potential violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The petition says, “To date, Respondent Campbell Roofing, still has not produced documents in response to 15 out of the 16 subpoena requests” and that “the Attorney General cannot effectively take Campbell’s statement without those documents.”

WINK News first reported on Campbell Roofing & Sheet Metal of FL in June. Since then, we have talked to more than 30 people who say they collectively handed over more than $600,000 to Campbell and never got a roof.

Two weeks ago, WINK reported Campbell officially handed over his roofing license to the state.

His attorney says Campbell has complied [with the Attorney General] to the best of his ability, provided all of the records in his possession and will continue to cooperate.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Michael Mora

