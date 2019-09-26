Beach advisory issued for Tarpon Bay, Sanibel

A beach advisory has been issued for Tarpon Bay on Sanibel Island as of Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising people not to enter the water at the beach park located at 2475 W. Gulf Drive due to high levels of bacteria identified in routine testing.

Tests completed Thursday showed that the water quality does not meet the safety criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

Elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria have been associated with an increased risk

of swimming-associated gastroenteritis illness (diarrhea and abdominal pain).

Water contact may pose an increased risk of disease, particularly for susceptible individuals, thus no wading or swimming at Tarpon Bay, Sanibel, is recommended.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.

New test results should be available for Tarpon Bay, Sanibel on Friday, September 27, 2019.

For more information call (239) 274-2200 or go to http://lee.floridahealth.gov/.

Writer: Briana Harvath

