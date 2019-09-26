America's white working class is the smallest it has ever been. (Credit: CBS News)
NEW YORK

America’s white working class is the smallest it has ever been

Published: September 26, 2019 11:56 AM EDT

White working-class Americans were once the backbone of the U.S. economy, accounting for 70% of the adult population in 1975. Just over four decades later, that number has shrunk to 40% — an all-time low — new economic research reveals.

