Two people have severe injuries after car crash on I-75 in Fort Myers
A three-vehicle car crash made a fiery scene along Interstate 75 in Fort Myers Wednesday evening.
Around 8:15 p.m., three vehicles were in a crash on I-75 near the Alico Road exit at mile marker 128. Cars were seen ablaze. It took fire crews a while to put out the fire. What was left were severely burned cars.
Florida Highway Patrol said both drivers had severe injuries and were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
