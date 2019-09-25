Two people have severe injuries after car crash on I-75 in Fort Myers

A three-vehicle car crash made a fiery scene along Interstate 75 in Fort Myers Wednesday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m., three vehicles were in a crash on I-75 near the Alico Road exit at mile marker 128. Cars were seen ablaze. It took fire crews a while to put out the fire. What was left were severely burned cars.

Florida Highway Patrol said both drivers had severe injuries and were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know