Two former Army soldiers charged with double murder in Estero

Two former U.S. Army soldiers have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to a 2018 double-murder in Estero.

Alex Zwiefelhofer and Craig Lang face multiple charges which include the murder of Serafin “Danny” Lorenzo, Jr., 53, and Deana K. Lorenzo, 50, who found dead near the Galleria Center on Corkscrew Road in April of 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 9, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about “rapid gunfire” in the area of Cypress Park Circle.

The next day, LCSO received a call about a person found dead at a commercial plaza. When deputies arrived they found the bodies of Deana and Serafin Lorenzo.

According to text messages on the victims’ phones, they arranged to meet Zwiefelhofer and Lang in Fort Myers to purchase firearms. On the day of the homicide Serafin withdrew $3,000 in cash.

The complaint says the suspects also traveled from out of the area, “and changed the location of the meeting with the victims several times, prior to luring them to a secluded dark parking lot.

Serafin was shot seven times and Deana was shot 11 times, which was ruled the cause of death by medical examination.

The FBI used records from Google, Facebook, and phone records to determine Zwiefelhofer was communicating with Lang to make travel arrangements to Miami.

Zwiefelhofer’s search history included gun selling websites; “How to Smuggle Myself to South America”; as well as videos of a particular movie scene in which people were in a van and ambushed by multiple shooters. Law enforcement says the Estero killing, “was consistent with the tactical approach of the shooters and the trajectory of the gunshot defects depicted in the movie.”

The FBI interviewed an associate of Lang in who said Lang admitted to “gunning down some people” and that he had been to Florida “with some guy who is from Wisconsin.” Lang went on the show him a news story on his phone about the murder.

Alex Zwiefelhofer and Craig Lang were indicted by a Grand Just on four separate counts. Conspiracy to Interference with Commerce by Robbery, Interference with Commerce by Robbery, Conspiracy to Use a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence, use of A Firearm During and in relation to a Crime of Violence.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

