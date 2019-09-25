The Villages in Estero to meet about proposed development project on Wednesday

On Wednesday, The Village of Estero is set to approve a new development that will include nearly 600 homes along Corkscrew Road.

People living near the area are not all on board, saying the new development will increase the congestion near I-75.

“I don’t think it can handle the load of traffic that’s already there, but I guess they have to do something with all this new residences it’s creating a problem, I mean we have a hard time getting out in the morning we don’t leave between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.” Estero resident, Raymond Mittino said.

But on the other side, a local realtor says there is a need for housing, and widening the road is going to make a huge difference.

“Estero is really the center point between Naples and Fort Myers,” said Jason Pavich. “All the growth is headed to the center right here and now all the growth is heading out east so as things develop out this way they have to consider having this road widened to sustain all this traffic out here.”

Residents will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed development this Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Estero Village Hall.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

