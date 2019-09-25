Person of interest named in the death of Bee Love

The Hendry County Sheriff’s office confirms they have a person of interest in connection to the death of Bee Love.

Jamson Richemond, 29 was named by HCSO as that person of interest in Love’s murder and they are currently searching for him.

The body of Love was found in a burned vehicle in Clewiston on September 4.

Although detectives are still investigating what the motives may be, Love’s best friend said he believes the she was targeted because she was transgender. A sentiment others in the community believe could be true. The sheriff’s office said they can’t label it as such until they confirm the motive.

Detectives are investigating a Facebook post made before the crime. It said, “Somebody need to kill Bee Love.” The sheriff’s office said they are looking into it. It’s unclear if that post is related to Richardson.

“We something … we really go after it,” Whidden said. “We really want to solve this case, those responsible to pay for what they’ve done.”

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know