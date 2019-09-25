Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 25

This new weekly WINK News segment is featuring fugitives from justice here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Stacia Irizarry, 38, is wanted on charges stemming for violation of probation from an arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After getting into a fight with her boyfriend, witnesses watched as Irizarry got into her car, struck the victim, then pinned him up against a wall.

After backing up and revving the engine again, she tried to knock him down a second time but ended up wedging the car into a telephone pole.

To date, Irizarry has been booked 19 times between Lee and Hendry Counties, on charges including grand theft, burglary, battery, contempt, prostitution, drugs, and a sex offense.

Irizarry is 38 years old, 5’8”, 180 pounds and could be using the aliases of either Stacia Adams or Stacia Rugulo. Deputies say she was last known to be living in central Fort Myers.

James Darrel Markley, 36, is currently trying to dodge deputies in Collier County after violating terms of his state probation recently.

Markley has been jailed 13 times so far in Naples, in addition to the three times he’s been sent to prison.

His criminal dossier includes charges of grand theft, the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery on a law enforcement officer, dealing in stolen property, high speed fleeing and eluding officers and uttering a forged instrument.

His last address of record was in the Chokoloskee / Everglades City area, where he’s been known to work as a commercial fisherman.

Markley is 5’11”, 164 pounds and has tattoos of a teardrop on his face and a joker on his right arm.

Atmaram Persaud, 21, was involved in a verbal altercation with a pregnant victim, but when the conversation didn’t go his way, he became violent, despite the fact that a two-year-old child was watching the events unfold. When the woman tried to get away from Persaud, he tried to grab her phone, then struck her in the face, arms and shoulders.

Witnesses said Persaud then grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her against the side of a car, before taking off running. He was eventually found at a friends house and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

In addition to that charge, Persaud has also been jailed for two other counts of battery, as well as burglary. His current warrant is for VOP aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. This 21-year-old offender is 6’1”, 145 pounds and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know