Heartburn drug voluntarily recalled after contamination reported

Courtesy of Sandoz Inc.

Sandoz has confirmed the medication is contaminated with the potentially dangerous chemical but has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.

The medication – which is the generic version of Zantac – was distributed nationwide and are sold as both prescription and over-the-counter treatments to treat stomach acid and ulcers.

Pharmacies and wholesalers nationwide are instructed to stop the distribution of the medication.

The FDA said patients don’t need to stop taking their prescription medications, but may want to talk to their doctors about other treatment options.