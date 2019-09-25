FDEP gets $60K in grants to cleanup Charlotte Habor’s artificial reefs

Fishing line, netting, ropes, cages – all great tools for fishing. But many times, catching marine life is beyond its intended use.

Melynda Brown, Charlotte Harbor aquatic preserves manager for the Dept. of Environmental Protection, said the marine life is unable to escape.

“They cannot swim away,” Brown said, “and it can strangle or mutilate some animals.”

It is such a big issue, the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection is getting $60,000 in grant money to clean up Charlotte Harbor’s artificial reefs.

John Sturm, the owner of Florida Marine Works, said a lot of junk accumulates on the bottom of the harbor.

“We know there’s a lot of abandoned gear, fishing gear, trash and debris, lost anchors, things fall off boats,” Sturm said.

Divers will search small perimeters of the water starting in December, near mangroves, fishing piers and the open harbor. Then, they will take their findings to a green energy supplier in Fort Myers.

“It will be recycled and turned into energy,” Brown said, “so there is no waste.”

The goal is to finish the debris removal by March. Volunteer divers will check their progress underwater in April and will follow up in 2021 to make sure the harbor is still clear of derelict fishing tools.

A diver with Port Charlotte based, Florida Marine Works, went in the harbor Wednesday to show us how easy it is to find abandoned tools.

“Today I found an anchor and a crab trap,” Roger Krug said. “A lot of it’s incidental, I would imagine. But we just clean it up.”

Cleaning up one of Charlotte County’s most beautiful spots for everyone to continue to protect and enjoy.

“It’s well worth taking care of,” Sturm said.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the grant total. The correct amount is $60,000.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

