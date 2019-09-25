CAPE CORAL

Cape Coral police announcing major changes in how they address the opioid crisis

Published: September 25, 2019 5:11 AM EDT
Updated: September 25, 2019 5:13 AM EDT

On Wednesday, Cape Coral police will announce a major change in how they address the opioid crisis.

CCPD is putting a priority on treating this disease and punishing this disease by starting the initiative that will be changing the way police interact with people who are requesting help with their addiction to these drugs.

Ultimately they are hoping to improve the quality of life for people seeking treatment, decrease future crimes, and more importantly decrease the amount of overdoses.

The Cape Coral Police press conference announcing these new changes will take place today at 2:30 p.m.

Reporter:Nicole Lauren
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
