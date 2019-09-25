Cape Coral military museum getting much needed A/C thanks to local contractor

After years of issues with their air conditioner at the Military Museum in Cape Coral, they are now getting a permanent fix to bring relief to staff and visitors.

Veterans who fought for America visit the museum weekly for the Tuesday luncheon at the museum.

World War II vet, John Welliver says he would rather die than not be able to make it to the weekly luncheons, because it’s a place where he has met so many of his friends, one of them being Walley Dugan who is also a WWII vet.

“If I don’t talk to John once or twice a week I feel like I’m missing something …. it’s like a catharsis when we get together because we know what each one had gone through,” said Dugan.

But with the A/C trouble the building was in jeopardy.

“It’s really been an issue for about two years maybe even a little longer,” Ralph Santillo said.

Because of people like John and Walley who rely on the place, and the hundreds of artifacts that could be damaged by heat, Ralph knew the A/C had to be fixed soon.

Thanks to some contractors who stepped in, the museum will get their new A/C for free.

“The major fix came from the refrigeration association a group of refrigeration and air-conditioning contractors got together and looked at the system and determine what they could do to help,” Santillo said.

To have the building fixed means Cape Coral can preserve the history, and keep the friendships alive.

The museum told WINK News the contractor will be there at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to begin the work.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know