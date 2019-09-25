Arrest made in fatal hit and run in Fort Myers

An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run.

The family of Ileana Rivera Ortiz told WINK News Wednesday evening that investigators informed them someone was arrested in the case.

A driver hit Ileana along State Road 82, near Colonial Blvd last week. Later on, investigators found the driver 13 miles away in Estero.

The spokesperson for the victim’s family said they are grateful for the people who stayed behind to be with Ileana in her last moments.

“Ileana’s daughter and her brother expressed that they wanted to thank the people that ran to Ileana’s aid when she was lying in the street, you know, fighting for her life,” said Lisa Domingo, a family member of the victim. “They really appreciate that people ran to her aid and tried to do the best they could.”

Right now, we are working to find out the name of the suspect who was arrested.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Michael Mora

