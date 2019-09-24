Special Olympics athlete will throw out the first pitch in Immokalee

Jeffrey Parks, a special Olympics athlete, will throw out the first pitch before a Tampa Bay Rays game against the New York Yankees Tuesday evening.

Minutes from now, someone from right here in Southwest Florida will throw out the first pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays’ game against the New York Yankees.

A Special Olympics athlete and Publix clerk, Jeffrey Parks, got the opportunity after his manager nominated him. Parks, 24 years old, was selected to represent Publix for the honorary pitch out of all special Olympians in Florida.

Park’s manager said it is because he has a reputation for kindness and being a huge sports fan.

“To be able to share that with my family and friends,” Parks said, “and to know that, that will always stick with me for the rest of my life.”

Parks and his boss have been practicing in the Publix parking lot to get ready for the throw. Parks’ dad will be watching at the stadium while friends will be cheering him on from Naples.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Michael Mora

