SWAT standoff over: man shot at deputies serving warrant

A man shot at deputies trying to serve a search warrant and an entire neighborhood in Lehigh Acres is locked down right now.

The investigating focused in the Majestic Golf Club off of Homestead Road where the entire neighborhood was completely shut down and Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lehigh Acres Fire rescue were at the scene.

The suspect involved is now in custody and no injuries were sustained.

According to LCSO, the incident happened around 1 a.m. when deputies were serving a felony warrant. The man resisted arrest and began firing at deputies, that is when the neighbors were evacuated.

WINK News spoke with one man who lives right next door to where it all happened and he says it sounded like fireworks, then he realized it was gunshots.

He said there was a loud banging then people started screaming, “come out with your hands up.”

Deputies banged on their door in the middle of the night telling them they needed to leave, and they were escorted to the club house.

He said the whole experience was terrifying.

“It was so real I was just in shock, really terrified actually and then I started thinking what if the guy comes here we could be hostages so that’s when we started saying maybe we should call the police and tell them we’re in here and what should we do,” Majestic Golf Club resident, Rodney Johnson said.

Trust WINK News to have the latest on this investigation as it develops.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know