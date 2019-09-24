Off-duty Naples police officers bring man with seizure back to life

Not all heroes wear capes – these heroes had on bathing suits.

Two Naples police officers were enjoying their day off at the pool on May 11, when an emergency called them into action.

Out of uniform and enjoying a day off at the Golden Gate Community Park pool, Naples Police Department Lt. Michael O’Reilly and Sgt. Matthew Doyle did not expect what happened next.

“We heard the lifeguard start blowing her whistle,” Lt. O’Reilly said. Then, they saw a man who appeared to have a seizure in the pool, leading the off-duty officers to dash over to rescue him.

The pair pulled the man onto the board, then the pavement. The lifeguard ran over and Sgt. Doyle began his assessment. Sgt. Doyle found the man had no pulse. As he began chest compression, O’Reilly rushed to get the defibrillator.

Together, the team helped save Bill Parry’s life.

“They got my heart back in rhythm,” Parry said. “The next thing I know, I’m looking at the ceiling of the ambulance. This is huge for me, but we need to acknowledge that these guys do extraordinary stuff all the time.”

“Sgt. Doyle and myself don’t work here because it’s the highest pay,” Lt. O’Reilly said. “We work here because we love the community.”

Sgt. Doyle told WINK News he loves helping people, whether it is to find directions or something more serious.

They are serving their community with huge hearts behind badges that read, Naples Police. The Naples Chamber will honor these officers with the ‘Distinguished Public Service Award’ in October.

“It does make me feel good that I got to save a life,” Sgt. Doyle said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora

